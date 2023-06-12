Bafana Bafana coach Broos awaits Caf Champions League winner Percy Tau and three players' arrival in SA camp

Percy Tau and Njabulo Blom are among the few players who are yet to land in the country to link up with their teammates in the Bafana Bafana camp.

Ex-Chiefs star yet to arrive for Bafana Bafana camp

Percy Tau is also on his way to link up with Broos' side

Broos hopes to have a full squad in the next few days

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos put his team through the drills in preparation for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco. Bafana are camping at the High-Performance Centre at the University of Pretoria. However, Broos still does not have the full complement of his squad as players like Percy Tau and Njabulo Blom are yet to arrive.

Tau won the Caf Champions League title with Al Ahly on Sunday - his first title with the Egyptian giants and his second as he won his maiden gold medal in 2016 with Mamelodi Sundowns. Meanwhile, Blom played a full 90 minutes in a Major League Soccer match for American side St. Louis City on Sunday.

WHAT WAS SAID: "First of all Percy, he won the Champions League last night, so it was impossible for him to be here today. He will be in camp tomorrow night," Broos was quoted as saying by iDiski Times.

"Luke le Roux, his flight was delayed yesterday. So he left this morning and is only arriving tonight (Monday night). Then we have the two Americans with [Bongokuhle] Hlongwane and Blom.

"Hlongwane will be here tomorrow morning, Blom can only be here tomorrow night because he played yesterday evening at 7:30. But they will be here on Wednesday, the most important practice of this week, because we’ll be training tactically," he added

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana have already qualified for next year's Afcon set to take place in Ivory Coast. However, the battle for the top spot in Group K is still very much on as the Atlas Lions sit on six while Bafana are on four. A win for Broos' side will see South Africa qualify as the group leaders.

WHAT'S NEXT: The match is set to take place this Saturday at the FNB Stadium.