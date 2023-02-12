Bafana Bafana coach Broos are you watching? Chivaviro inspires Marumo Gallants to win in Caf Confederation Cup

Ranga Chivaviro inspired Marumo Gallants to a 4-1 win over Al Akhdar in Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup Group A game.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa netted through Molangoane, Chivaviro (brace) and Nku

Alzawi scored what proved to be Al Akhdar's consolation goal

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will now take on Saint Eloi Lupopo

WHAT HAPPENED? Bahlabane Ba Ntwa started their group stage campaign with a victory over the Libyan side at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

The deadlock was broken just five minutes into the game and it was Lesiba Nku who hit the back of the net to hand Gallants the lead after the visitors had failed to clear their lines.

Gallants had a two-goal lead at half-time with Katlego Otladisa having set-up Ranga Chivaviro who netted in the 21st minute to double the hosts' lead.

Bahlaba Ba Ntwa continued to search for more goals after the restart and they extended their lead through their in-form marksman Chivaviro who netted in the 57th minute.

However, Al Akhdar managed to grab a late consolation goal through Akram Alzawi in the 80th minute, but the hosts responded by scoring five minutes later through Joseph Molangoane who sealed Gallants' 4-1 win.

ALL EYES ON: Chivaviro who continued his good form for Bahlabane Ba Ntwa.

The 30-year-old striker, who joined Gallants at the beginning of the current season, grabbed two well-taken goals.

Chivaviro's brace took his tally to seven goals from seven starts across all competitions in the current campaign.

The former Baroka FC star will be hoping that his exploits catch Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' eye ahead of next month's 2023 Afcon qualifiers.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is the Limpopo side's third consecutive win across all competitions with the team having improved since coach Dylan Kerr took charge late last month.

The English tactician will be looking to ensure that Gallants continue their great form especially in the PSL as the relegation-threatened side is currently placed 16th on the league standings.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa have won just one game in their last nine PSL matches which is a cause for concern for Kerr.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR GALLANTS?: Bahlabane ba Ntwa will now face DR Congolese side Saint Eloi Lupopo in another Group A encounter on February 19.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams and the game is set to be played at Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa.