Bafana Bafana coach Broos appoint Janevski as first assistant

The Macedonian-Belgian will be in his second job working in Africa and also the second time involved with a national team

New Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named Cedomir Janevski as his first assistant coach while he is still searching for a local coach to include in his backroom staff.

Janeviski is the current coach of Olympiakos Nicosia whom, he has guided to Saturday's final of the Cypriot Cup where they will meet Anorthosis.

It is the second time for the former Club Brugge and KAA Gent coach to be involved in a national team set-up after being at the helm of his native Macedonia between August 2012 and September 2013.

The only time he has previously worked in Africa was a four-month stint in charge of Egyptian side Ismaily between December 2018 and April 2019.

Coach Hugo Broos has confirmed that Čedomir Janevski will be his assistant coach as he takes charge of Bafana Bafana.

— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) May 12, 2021

Broos is still hunting for a local coach to rope in as his second assistant and is expected to fly back to Belgian in less than two weeks after having appointed one.

“I will be here until May 24. We live in this world of Covid-19 and I already had the first vaccination in Belgium and have a second one in the beginning of June,” Broos told the media as per Phakaaathi.

“In the next months we will travel a lot and I don’t want to be sick, not only for myself, but also for South Africa. If a coach has Covid-19 he can have one month also, or in the worst case, not even be here.”

Broos says he will hand responsibilities for the African Nations Championship, Cosafa and Mandela Challenge to his second assistant coach.

“He knows South African football, South African players, he will help me a lot,” continued Broos.

“This is a different country, with a different culture. Next to a Belgian assistant, I need a South African coach. I will also give my experience to him.

"And something like Chan or the Cosafa Cup, or the Mandela Challenge, he will coach that.”

He also revealed that Safa had asked him to lead David Notoane’s Olympic Team but he declined.

Article continues below

“In July is the Olympics. They asked me if I will do that and I said ‘no’. I need to have respect for the coach who qualified the Under-23 side for Japan,” Broos added.

“I will monitor the games and be in contact, but he will be the coach of this team.

“If you have a choice it is a luxury for a coach, a choice between good projects.”