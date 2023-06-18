Bafana Bafana coach Broos already dreaming big about Afcon after Morocco win

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has given his team top marks following Saturday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco.

Bafana beat Morocco 2-1 on Saturday

First victory over the Atlas Lions since 2002

Broos reacts to the victory

WHAT HAPPENED? South Africa edged Morocco 2-1 at FNB Stadium as they finished their qualification campaign. It was the second successive victory for Bafana in this qualification road.

Broos has noted some improvements in his squad after beating Africa’s number-one-ranked team. With Bafana having qualified for Afcon, Broos feels their performance on Saturday gives them hope they could have a dream tournament in Ivory Coast.

WHAT BROOS SAID: “I don’t have to tell you that I’m very, very happy today,” said Broos as per iDiski Times.

“Not only because we won the game, I think we deserved to win the game. See the chances we’ve had. But I’m more happy about the performance. Today you see a team that’s a block, a team that plays good football, a team that creates a lot of chances.

"We still have to improve, that's for sure. If we can do that in the next months, I think we can also have a great Afcon next year in January.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana were using the match against Morocco as part of preparations for the Afcon finals. Playing the 2022 Fifa World Cup semi-finalists gave them an opportunity to gauge if they are at the standard of playing against more competitive teams.

Even Bafana attacker Percy Tau has said Bafana have improved from a side that was struggling against big sides under Broos.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAFANA? Having already concluded their Afcon qualification campaign, Bafana will look for international friendly opponents to play against during the September international break.