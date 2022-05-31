Bafana Bafana captain Williams open to Mamelodi Sundowns move to play in the Caf Champions League

The 30-year-old has spent all his professional career at Matsatsantsa and is now open for a transfer elsewhere

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has expressed interest to join Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

This comes soon after he also answered rumours linking him to Orlando Pirates and opened himself up for a move to the Soweto giants.

For the past 12 years, Williams has been with the SuperSport first team and has become Bafana Bafana captain.

“Definitely, who wouldn’t want to play for the [treble] champions? I mean, they are at the pinnacle of South African football at the moment, and for the last few years,” Williams told SABC Sport.

“And it will only benefit me playing Champions League or Confederation Cup because, like you said, I’m part of the national team and that will only boost and help me.

“So, any offer that comes, if the offer is good and the club is happy then we shake hands and we move on.

“But, like I said, I think I’m at a time now when I need to challenge for things. I think I’ve done fairly well over the last few years, so we’ll see what happens in the next few weeks.”

Wiliams has never won the Premier Soccer League and has not played Caf Champions League football in his career.

The Bafana skipper feels he would never win anything if he remains at SuperSport.

"Yes, there have been talks and we will see what’s going to happen now. There has been some interest, so it will all depend on the club if they are willing to let me go," Williams said.

"I told them what my ambitions are and it is for them to decide. If SuperSport wants me to stay, I will gladly stay.

"But if they are willing to let me go, maybe that’s the time now, but as I said, I’m happy at SuperSport, but they know what my ambitions are and we will see in the next few weeks what will happen."

"My ambition is to win the league. I told them I have not won the league and with the direction, the club is going now, we should be realistic.

"We have a lot of youngsters and there is no chance that we can challenge the bigger boys. "If this is the direction we are going, I can’t see us winning the league title. Yes, we will challenge for cups here and there.

"I have bigger ambitions than that and we will see what happens. Like I said, if I stay, I will give my all like I always do and we will see in the next few weeks what will happen."

At Sundowns, Williams might find it difficult to fit in with Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene, Reyad Pieterse and Ricardo Goss in goal.

If he chooses Pirates, Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane would be his competitors.