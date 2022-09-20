Bafana Bafana captain Williams lauds one of PSL’s best Zwane on national team return

The Masandawana attacker is back in the South Africa set-up for the first time since March 2021

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams believes Themba Zwane brings vast experience to the national team and players will learn “so much” from his Mamelodi Sundowns teammate.

Zwane is back in the Bafana fold for the first time since coach Hugo Broos took over.

Following the outcry over Broos’ continued snubbing of the attacker, the Belgian finally included him for the international friendly matches against Sierra Leone on Tuesday and Botswana next Tuesday.

“It’s wonderful having him as part of the set-up once again,” Williams told Safa media.

“He is such a wonderful player. He has achieved so much in his career and to see him still going strong after everything he has achieved. It shows that he has the quality and the mentality he has got.

“The guys will learn so much from him because he has played at the highest level. We played together at Afcon 2019 and we went to the last-eight together. So there is a lot of history between us.

“And now that we are playing for the same club it’s nice. Honestly speaking he is one of the best players in our league for the longest time. So it’s good to have him here.”

Bafana are using the Sierra Leone and Botswana friendlies to prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

They resume their Group K business with back-to-back fixtures against Liberia in March 2023.

Before the latest national team camp, Bafana had played high-profile matches against Ghana, Guinea, France and Morocco.

Williams feels having less-fancied opponents this time will help boost their confidence.

“Definitely [confidence will be back], especially coming from the last four results we had, if I include Guinea as well, I feel we should have won that game, we created so many chances. Other than that we had three defeats along the way,” said Williams.

“There is a bit of a negative feel. But in saying that, we are still a fairly new team. Most of the guys don’t even have more than five caps. So it’s time we qualify for these major tournaments.

“We have got a good balance now as in the younger players and the experienced ones, so it’s for us to take their hands and help them.”

Both the Sierra Leone and Botswana matches will be played at FNB Stadium.