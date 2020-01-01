Bafana Bafana strong enough to qualify for 2021 Afcon and 2022 World Cup - Ntseki

The national team boss is dreaming big and he has explained how he plans to achieve his objectives in the future

head coach Molefi Ntseki believes the current Bafana Bafana team can qualify for the upcoming major international competitions.

The 50-year-old tactician took charge of the national team last year and he has been tasked with leading Bafana to the 2021 and 2022 Fifa World Cup finals.

Ntseki stressed the importance of exporting more South African players to top European leagues as this will help Bafana perform well.

“If we have a top league in South Africa, we will have top players. If we have top players, we will export more players to top European leagues. If we look back we will realize that we once had top players and many of them playing in Europe and doing very well there," Ntseki said on IOL.

"In recent years, we’ve seen a decline in the numbers of players we are exporting.

"When you look back since 2014 we are seeing an increase of players that we are exporting again. We are profiling them and we will bring them into the set-up.

"It is important to have a top league because we can export players. When that happens we will have a strong team.

“A strong national team will compete in the and dominate the region. A strong national team will compete in the Afcon and do well.

"Doing well in the Afcon will also produce good quality players and they will be scouted by European teams.

"When that happens, we will have players who will qualify for the World Cup. Not just qualifying but doing well in the competition itself."

The last time Bafana qualified for the World Cup finals was 18 years ago as they only participated in the 2010 tournament by virtue of being the host country.

Ntseki gave an example of Zambia, who stunned favourites in the final to clinch the 2012 Afcon title, and Bafana causing an upset against a much-fancied side in the semi-finals en route to winning the 1996 tournament.

“If you remember how Zambia won the Afcon [in 2012], nobody gave them a chance. But the attitude of the team and with the coach [Herve Renard] and his personality, being a winner, we saw Zambia doing very well," he added.

"I think we’ve got more quality that we can use for the team to qualify and do well. As long as the players’ attitude is what is required.

"South Africa won against Ghana in the Afcon semi-final in 1996 and I still believe that if we have that belief and the right attitude, we will win against Ghana and qualify for Afcon.

"Whoever we have to play in the last 10 or last five, if the attitude is right and the belief is right, we will do well."

Bafana were pitted against Ghana for the 2021 Afcon and 2022 World Cup qualifiers, and Ntseki is confident that they have what it takes to qualify for both competitions.

“I believe that with the group that we have now and another talent that is waiting on the wings, we will have a very strong team going into Afcon and World Cup," he concluded.

Qualifying for the Afcon will be a great preparation for us to go for World Cup qualifiers. I have faith in the team."