Former Bafana Bafana and Borussia Dortmund winger Delron Buckley felt there were some issues in South Africa's World Cup latest qualifying win over Ethiopia.

As was the case in Bafana's 3-1 win over Ethiopia away from home last weekend, the East Africans had plenty of chances to score goals - at times it seemed as if they were able to prise open the South African defence at will.

Part of the issue was that Bafana did not press enough in the centre of the park, which was in evidence during both games.

This was despite a change of personnel from coach Hugo Broos - Mothobi Mvala and Ethan Brooks were replaced by Njabulo Ngcobo of Kaizer Chiefs and Yusuf Maart of Sekhukhune United.

"Ethiopia have been creating so many chances, and the biggest problem for me as I said is the midfield," Buckley said during the interval in the SABC3 studio.

"There is no communication, the moving of both holding sixes [Maart and Ngcobo], they're just too far from each other. And it's giving Ethiopia a lot of space in midfield to play and also to shoot at goal.

"You've got to give [goalkeeper] Ronwen Williams credit, because he's pulling off saves and he's keeping Bafana in the game."

Buckley played 73 games and scored 10 goals for Bafana and played at both the 1998 and 2002 World Cups as well as the 2004 Afcon.

He also felt that Chiefs centre-back Ngcobo, the reigning PSL Defender of the Season, was not done any favours by Broos by being asked to play out of his normal position.

"As I see it, Njabulo is just all over the place, he's not playing his game, that's not his position. Which is troubling him," Buckley added.

After impressing as a central defender for Swallows FC, in what was his first season in the top flight, Ngcobo was among a handful of Amakhosi’s new signings this season but has battled for game-time at the Soweto giants.

South Africa lead Group G with 10 points from four games, with Ghana just a point back.