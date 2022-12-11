In a statement seen as criticism of Hugo Broos, Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila has called for a change at the helm of Bafana Bafana.

Mammila hails Morocco’s Walid Regragui

Aims thinly-veiled attack on Broos

Calls for Pitso Mosimane return

WHAT HAPPENED? Mammila, who is a former taxi owner and a police officer, made the comment after Regragui steered Morocco past Portugal and into the World Cup semi-finals.

Broos, 70, has had to deal with criticism since he took the Bafana Bafana job in May 2021. The major part of the criticism the Belgian has faced comes from South Africa’s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

His team selection and criticism of the Premier Soccer League have also seen some proverbial guns aimed at him.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Only young and local national team coaches will do well in their country," Mammila wrote on Twitter.

"We must not be shy to copy what is working from the national team of Morocco and other African countries who were in the World Cup. [A] 70-year-old pensioner must stay at home.

"Where I come from, we look after the pensioners. We don’t expect pensioners to work for us. When you get older, it is difficult to multitask and think better."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Mammila suggested that Mosimane should come back and take over the national side with his assistant being Steve Komphela.

"Pitso must take over from now on, assisted by Steve. Come home, Pitso. We want to go back to the old Bafana Bafana. We tired of excuses now," the tactician added.

Mosimane - a Caf Champions League and PSL-winning coach – is currently in charge of Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia. Komphela is now attached to Mamelodi Sundowns.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As Broos continue to deal with criticism, Regragui, 47, is on the verge of leaving a far more indelible mark at the Qatar finals.

The Atlas Lions are in the last four after navigating the previous stages of the global bonanza with an unbeaten record. The North Africans – who have only conceded once when Nayef Aguerd scored an own goal against Canada - are the first African side to reach the World Cup semis.

WHAT NEXT FOR BROOS? Amid the criticism, the former Cameroon coach is set to lead Bafana in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.