Bafana Bafana’s Broos: Shortsighted critics are cheap, they 'killed' Mosimane

The coach added they will not put him under pressure but instead motivate him

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has stated he will not be affected by ‘cheap and shortsighted’ criticism.

The Belgian tactician has come under constant criticism since Bafana Bafana failed to progress in the World Cup qualifiers when they were eliminated by Ghana. Recently, they suffered a heavy 5-0 loss at the hands of France in a friendly game.

The criticism grew even louder following his selection for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers when he omitted Andile Jali and Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns - from his squad.

"I don’t understand why suddenly there were so many critics, but I can assure you that those critics don’t affect me because it is shortsighted and cheap," Broos said, as quoted by Sowetan Live.

"I can assure [people] that it doesn’t affect me, it doesn’t put pressure on me, but it motivates me. It motivates me to prove all these people wrong, and this is part of the job of a trainer."

In his defence, Broos drew a parallel to Pitso Mosimane’s situation at Al Ahly; "What I see happening with Pitso [Mosimane] in Egypt — he won the Champions League twice, but today they ‘killed’ him because he lost the final, and that’s life.

"I’ll go on working and I will try to qualify us for Afcon next year. I am sure we are able to do it. We are in a group of three teams with Morocco and Liberia, and it is a bit different from the World Cup qualifiers."

"Before we talk about the new qualifiers for Afcon, I want to go back to the qualifiers for the World Cup. For me, it was a success with a disappointing end because we lost the last game," he added.

"That goal [by Ghana] killed us and eliminated us from going to the playoffs of the World Cup qualifiers."

"For me, it was a success — we had a new and young team, and from the six games, we won four, drew one, and lost the other one. We had 13 points and with a bit of research, it says over the past 12 years, in all the qualifiers that SA played for Afcon, you have never had 13 points.

"The maximum was 12 points, and that means this was not bad what we did. But still, after our match against Ghana, there were critics. I didn’t understand it and it was worse after the friendly games against Guinea and France."

Broos and his squad are preparing for the 2023 Afcon qualifier against Morocco in Johannesburg on June 9.