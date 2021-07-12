'I'll be just myself' - Bafana Bafana's Brooks on Pienaar comparisons

Due to some good performances, especially in PSL, the youngster has seen him weighed up in relation to the former Everton star

South Africa's young striker Ethan Brooks has explained how he is handling the pressure that comes with being compared to Bafana Bafana legend Steven Pienaar.

Brooks is in the country's Cosafa Cup squad and he affirms he would not put himself under pressure to try and emulate what the former national team captain did.

"How I’m handling the pressure of being compared to the likes of Steven Pienaar, I’m handling it well," Brooks told TS Galaxy media.

"He was one of the best football players to have come from SA that played here in the country and abroad.

"For me, I am handling the pressure and taking it day by day because I do not want to put too much pressure on myself trying to do things that he did. I will just be myself and play the way I have been."

Pienaar is considered one of the greatest players from South Africa, having played for Premier Leagues sides Tottenham Hotspur and Everton as well as Ajax and Borussia Dortmund.

Before he retired in 2012, Pienaar had made 61 appearances for Bafana Bafana after making his debut in 2002 against Turkey.

Brooks, 19, made his international debut during a friendly match against Uganda where they emerged 3-2 winners last month. He has started in the last two Cosafa Cup games against Botswana and Eswatini.

"I feel great, enjoying being a regular starter at Bafana Bafana. It shows that the coaches have a lot of trust and confidence in me," the youngster added.

"As a player, that means a lot and it builds my confidence as I go game by game. This is a great opportunity for me to go out there and showcase my talent."

Brooks affirmed his confidence in his teammates to deliver the regional trophy but only if they work hard enough.

Article continues below

"Two games. Do I believe we can go all the way? Yes, I do. With the players we have here, I believe we can go all the way. The players in the camp are always capable of putting in hard work and going all the way," he concluded.

Brooks was considered for international duties after impressing for PSL side TS Galaxy.

South Africa will conclude the group assignments on Tuesday with a match against Lesotho.