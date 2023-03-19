Bafana Bafana, beware - Liberia coach Keita includes deadly striker in squad to face Broos' side

- The Lone Stars are hoping to cause an upset
- Jebor tends to dazzle in competitive matches
- A spot in the 2023 Afcon finals is at stake
WHAT HAPPENED?: Jebor is part of the 23-man squad that will face Bafana Bafana in Soweto on Friday, before the two teams meet again in Liberia on March 28.
The deadly striker, who plays for Maltese giants Valleta, has scored in each of his last five competitive matches for the Lone Stars - including a hat-trick against Djibouti and winning goal against Zimbabwe in the 2019 Afcon qualifiers.
Liberia head coach Ansumana Keita announced the squad as he looks to mastermind two wins over Hugo Bross' Bafana.
FULL SQUAD:
Goalkeepers
Tommy Songo - LISCR FC
Emmanuel Denneah - BEA Mountain
Derrick Julu - Watanga FC
Defenders
Arago Jamar - Al Ahly Benghazi
Prince Balde - Al Diwaniyah
Sampson Dweh - MFK Vyskov
Mark Pabai - Tabor Sezana
Marcus Macauley - PDRM FC
Mohammed Sangare - Accrington Stanley
Darius Kah - LISCR FC
Midfielders
Murphy Oscar Dorley - Slavia Prague
Joachim Adukor - Unattached
Nohan Kenneh - Ross County
Allen Njie - FC Aarou
Justin Paul Salmon - Degerfors IF
Terrence Tisdell - Egypt Telecom
Morris Konneh - Heaven Eleven
Forwards
Peter Wilson - FK Jerv
William Jebor - Valleta
Mohammed Kamara - Hapoel Haifa
Ketu Jerbo - FC Bea Mountain
Farsedu Logan - Watanga FC
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Lone Stars and Bafana are coming into the game knowing that the team that wins the two Group K matches will qualify for the Afcon qualifiers.
Morocco are currently placed at the top of the Group K standings - six points clear of the Lone Stars and Bafana who are yet to record a point in the group.
The top two teams from the group will qualify for the finals which are scheduled to be hosted by Ivory Coast next year.
WHAT IS NEXT FOR BAFANA?: Bafana will host Liberia at Orlando Stadium.
The Lone Stars would then face off with Broos' side at Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium.