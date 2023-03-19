Bafana Bafana, beware - Liberia coach Keita includes deadly striker in squad to face Broos' side

Austin Ditlhobolo
|
Liberia players ahead of 2023 Afcon qualifiers against Morocco, June 2022Backpagepix
Africa Cup of Nations QualificationSouth Africa vs LiberiaSouth AfricaLiberia

Liberia have included their top striker William Jebor in the squad that will take on South Africa in the 2023 Afcon qualifiers later this month.

  • The Lone Stars are hoping to cause an upset
  • Jebor tends to dazzle in competitive matches
  • A spot in the 2023 Afcon finals is at stake

WHAT HAPPENED?: Jebor is part of the 23-man squad that will face Bafana Bafana in Soweto on Friday, before the two teams meet again in Liberia on March 28.

The deadly striker, who plays for Maltese giants Valleta, has scored in each of his last five competitive matches for the Lone Stars - including a hat-trick against Djibouti and winning goal against Zimbabwe in the 2019 Afcon qualifiers.

Liberia head coach Ansumana Keita announced the squad as he looks to mastermind two wins over Hugo Bross' Bafana.

FULL SQUAD:

Goalkeepers 
Tommy Songo - LISCR FC 

Emmanuel Denneah - BEA Mountain 

Derrick Julu - Watanga FC
Defenders 
Arago Jamar - Al Ahly Benghazi 

Prince Balde - Al Diwaniyah 

Sampson Dweh - MFK Vyskov

Mark Pabai - Tabor Sezana 

Marcus Macauley - PDRM FC 

Mohammed Sangare - Accrington Stanley 

Darius Kah - LISCR FC
Midfielders 
Murphy Oscar Dorley - Slavia Prague 

Joachim Adukor - Unattached 

Nohan Kenneh - Ross County

Allen Njie - FC Aarou 

Justin Paul Salmon - Degerfors IF 

Terrence Tisdell - Egypt Telecom 

Morris Konneh - Heaven Eleven 
Forwards 
Peter Wilson - FK Jerv 

William Jebor - Valleta 

Mohammed Kamara - Hapoel Haifa 

Ketu Jerbo - FC Bea Mountain 

Farsedu Logan - Watanga FC

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Lone Stars and Bafana are coming into the game knowing that the team that wins the two Group K matches will qualify for the Afcon qualifiers.

Morocco are currently placed at the top of the Group K standings - six points clear of the Lone Stars and Bafana who are yet to record a point in the group.

The top two teams from the group will qualify for the finals which are scheduled to be hosted by Ivory Coast next year.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR BAFANA?: Bafana will host Liberia at Orlando Stadium.

The Lone Stars would then face off with Broos' side at Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium.

Editors' Picks