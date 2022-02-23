How Bafana Bafana will benefit from playing against Mbappe and Pogba's France - Safa's Jordaan

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan believes playing opposition such as France will help accelerate the growth of Bafana Bafana’s young squad.



The senior men's national team is set to take on the Blues, who are the reigning world champions, in an international friendly at Stade Pierre Mauroy in France's fourth biggest city, Lille on 29 March.



It will be an opportunity for Bafana head coach Hugo Broos to continue rebuilding his squad having opted to select younger players since the Belgian mentor took over reins in May last year - replacing local tactician Molefi Ntseki.



The Southern African giants will be using the friendly game as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with Bafana having failed to qualify for this year's World Cup finals.



While France, who boast of world-class players such as Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and many others, have already booked their place in the World Cup finals which will be hosted by Qatar from November 21 to December 21.



Jordaan is impressed with how a youthful Bafana side has performed under Broos having lost their last game which was a controversial 1-0 defeat to Ghana in a vital away World Cup qualifier in November 2021.



“These young boys have done well. Remember, they went 11 matches unbeaten and Ghana was a bit of chaos,” said Jordaan on Daily Sun.



“But it is a young team. Therefore, we must give them the best possible opposition so their maturity and experience can be accelerated and it cannot be a bigger nation than France.



"So, now we will see how we cope with the world champions in their own backyard.”



This will be the fifth meeting between Bafana and France with South Africa having caused an upset when they claimed a 2-1 win over the European giants in their last meeting in July 2010.



Goals from Bongani Khumalo and Katlego Mphela inspired Bafana to a famous victory over the Blues in the 2010 World Cup Group A game in Bloemfontein.



Prior to that, France had edged out South Africa 2-1 in a friendly match in Lille in 1997, before thrashing the Bafana 3-0 in the opening game of the 1998 World Cup finals in Marseille.



Two years later, the two teams drew 0-0 in another friendly game in Johannesburg.