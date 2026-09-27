Bafana Bafana legend Benedict Vilakazi has backed Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners to keep his place in the starting lineup despite the emergence of Yanela Mbuthuma.

The debate followed South Africa’s 2-1 win over Guinea in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Rayners started the match but was unable to score before making way for Mbuthuma, who went on to provide the assist for the winning goal.

Speaking as an analyst on iDiski TV, the former Orlando Pirates star praised Mbuthuma’s impact but warned against making a quick change to the starting lineup.

"I will go with Rayners again because remember it’s not about only this game," said Vilakazi.

"There’s another game on Wednesday. There’s another game again on the weekend, and there is not only these three games."

Vilakazi elaborated on the need for both players to elevate their performances to ensure Bafana’ success in the long run.

"We are still going to need Rayners; we don’t have another one. So we want to make sure that Rayners comes at his best, competes, also Mbuthuma rise up to say, ‘Rayners, if you’re not going to do it, I’m going to do it,'" he added.

"So we need those two boys to make sure that they pull up their socks both of them."







