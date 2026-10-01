Bafana Bafana backed to push Egypt - 'South Africa represents strong friction for the Pharaohs'

In a recent television appearance on the Sada El Mahwar programme, Yasser Rayyan provided a candid assessment of the current state of the Egyptian national team.

Discussing the internal dynamics of the squad, Rayyan offered a blunt comparison between the modern crop of players and the icons of the past.

"The current generation of the Egypt national team is less compared to previous generations in terms of capabilities, but credit must go to Hassan and his staff for preparing the players," Rayyan said as per Soccer Laduma.

The former international highlighted that the coach's ability to maximise the talent at his disposal has been a key factor in their recent stability. Rayyan explained that Hassan is proving his worth by finding solutions within the domestic and international player pool.

"Hossam Hassan has tried to make use of the available elements and prepare the players in the right way to appear strongly with the national team," he added.

Turning his attention to the upcoming friendly, Rayyan was emphatic about the challenge posed by South Africa. He believes that the presence of Pitso Mosimane on the Bafana Bafana bench changes the complexion of the fixture entirely.

"Mosimane is a capable coach who can deliver a strong match against Egypt, and the South Africa match represents strong friction for the Pharaohs," Rayyan concluded.

By framing the match as a high-stakes encounter, Rayyan is urging the Egyptian players to maintain their concentration levels, specifically warning that South Africa’s technical proficiency could catch them off guard if they are not fully prepared for the challenge ahead.







