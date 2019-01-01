Bafana Bafana attacker Tau keen to face Mali in Nelson Mandela Challenge clash

Tau and Mothiba watched on as Mosa Lebusa scored for Bafana, while the Chilli Boys netted through Elvis Moyo

South African national team doctor, Thulani Ngwenya has explained the absence of Percy Tau and Lebogang Mothiba.

The two attackers did not feature for Bafana Bafana as they drew 1-1 with side in a friendly game on Thursday morning.

“We have rested Percy. He is not injured. He is recovering from an injury. It was just a precautionary rest,” Ngwenya told the media.

Bafana have had injury problems ahead of the 2019 Nelson Mandela Challenge clash against Mali on Sunday.

Bongani Zungu and Thamsanqa Mkhize have been forced to withdraw from the squad due to injuries.

“Dean (Furman) and Lebo (Mothiba) were also rested but Dean played (in the last 20 minutes of the game). Otherwise, we are free from injuries at the moment.” Ngwenya added.

Meanwhile, Tau, who is plying trade in the Belgian First Division A for , is looking forward to playing against the Eagles of Mali.

“It was just a call from the doctor. I think I'll be training tomorrow," Tau said.

'I think I'll be fit for Sunday. I want to play on Sunday and that's why I'm here.”

The encounter between Bafana and Mali will take place at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.