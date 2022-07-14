Bafana Bafana assistant coach Mkhalele pleads with PSL sides to give young players a chance

The former Orlando Pirates star has called on Premier Soccer League clubs to put more faith in youngsters to gain experience

South Africa assistant coach Helman Mkhalele has called on Premier Soccer League sides to play more young players so that the national team has a strong squad to choose from in future regional, continental and global tournaments.

The tactician is currently handling South Africa, largely made of young players, at the Cosafa Cup and after seeing his side lose to Mozambique on post-match penalties in the quarter-finals at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday, he feels they would have done better had they been playing more.

“I’m hoping that the players that, since we have given them this opportunity, as much as we have bigger plans, we are hoping clubs – I know they are under pressure to win, will also give them game-time,” Mkhalele said as quoted by SABC.

“Because it’s very difficult for us, we call players then they get game-time at the national team but they don’t get regular game-time at their clubs, we’ll be going forward two steps and then backward three steps, but I’m hoping the clubs will also assist in this regard,” he added.

“But again, I’m not putting the blame on the clubs for our loss. We take ownership of the loss and we’ll go back to the drawing board to see what we can do in order to improve our team going forward.”

The Bafana Bafana squad is full of players representing the country for the first time given many of them feature in the lower division or the Diski Challenge. Mkhalele, however, believes a regular run in the first team is what they need to gain the necessary experience.

Despite dominating the contest, defending champions South Africa suffered a 5-4 defeat to Mozambique on penalties after a barren draw in regulation time at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban with Mambas' goalkeeper Ernan frustrating the tournament hosts with his goalkeeping heroics.

Ernan made three saves during the shootout to help Mozambique to the last four where they will face Namibia on Friday while South Africa take on Madagascar in a plate semi-final on the same day.

Mkhalele had earlier revealed that the Cosafa Cup squad is made up of players who will form part of the Under-23 qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.