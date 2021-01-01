Bafana Bafana armband does not appeal to Tau

The national team armband is currently up for grabs after previous captain Thulani Hlatshwayo was dropped from the squad to play Uganda

The responsibility of captaining Bafana Bafana is not something that appeals to Brighton forward Percy Tau at this stage of his career.

With incoming Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos looking to inject more youthful energy into the squad, there are less obvious choices for the captaincy.

Based on his seniority, and the fact that he is South Africa's most high-profile player, former Mamelodi Sundowns star Tau may well come into the reckoning.

But while not totally ruling out the possibility of being made captain, Tau has cast doubt on whether he's best suited for the job.

“I have never thought about it (armband) before. I prefer the supporting role. Others will wear the armband. But we will see if the coach wants me (to be captain)," he was quoted saying by the Daily Sun.

Tau does however recognise the need for himself to take a more senior role in the squad.

“I am one of the experienced players with Ronwen and Keagan (Dolly). Before it used to be Andile (Jali), Thulani leading the team, but now it’s different.

"We need to take responsibility. But young ones like Tebogo Mokoena, Luther Singh, and Sipho Mbule will be challenged to this role, but some of us enjoy being leaders.”

Asked to comment on his Brighton future, Tau said he feels that he deserves the chance to prove himself over a longer period, having found his opportunities limited since arriving at the Premier League club in mid-season.

“I was happy to have contributed to the team for the few games I played. It has been six months since I arrived there and if they want to loan me out, they will do that based on what? I didn’t play enough.

"I will continue to fight for my position next season because I always see a future there. I will stay and that’s my position right now,” he said.