Bafana Bafana are not going to the 2022 Fifa World Cup - Vilakazi

After South Africa shared the spoils in their qualifying opener, an Orlando Pirates legend shares his thoughts on what he thinks is ahead

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Benedict Vilakazi says Friday’s 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe was an indication that coach Hugo Broos and his men are doomed to fail.

Bafana were facing a depleted Zimbabwe side without at least seven key players including Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba, former Kaizer Chiefs defender Teenage Hadede, Wigan captain Tendayi Darikwa, Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura, Ipswich Town's Macauley Bonne and ex-England youth international Brendan Galloway.

A makeshift Warriors defence saw SuperSport United left-back Onismor Bhasera playing as a central defender while inexperienced Takudzwa Chimwemwe was a right-back.

“If we failed to beat a depleted Zimbabwe while we had everyone, then we are not going anywhere [to the World Cup],” Vilakazi told iDiski TV.

“Remember, we are going to face Ghana on Monday. The same Ghana which troubled us here while depleted as well. The coach should play these Under-23 boys who participated at the Olympics. That’s where he needs to build his team from for the next Afcon and [2026] World Cup.

“I don’t know if this was a friendly game for the World Cup qualifiers or it was a World Cup qualifier proper. I don’t think we took this game seriously. We have people here in South Africa who have been watching football for many years and know our players.”

The Orlando Pirates all-time top goalscorer insists on Broos using the Under-23s who were in Japan for the Olympic Games if he is to rebuild.

“I don’t know what the coach’s plan is really. If his plan is to build a team, start with the Under-23 team which was at the Olympics, then you build a team,” said Vilakazi.

“I remember he once said, in an interview, that let’s not expect anything now from these qualifying games but look beyond that. So what is the point of having these players who are playing now if you want to build a team for the next Africa Cup of Nations and for the other [2026] World Cup?

“It doesn't make sense to me. If I was building, I would go for those Under-23s from the Olympics and I would play them. If the coach is not expecting anything from the current squad, then what is it that we need to expect from you? How do you build a team around a person who is 28-years-old or 30? Unless you say you want to qualify for tournaments now, it’s fine, select them.”

In the team which played on Saturday, only Siyanda Xulu is above the age of 30, while captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is 29 and Thapelo Morena 28.