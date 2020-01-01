'Bafana Bafana and Safa must be disbanded' - Twitter reacts to South Africa's loss to Zambia

The country's FA, the senior national team, Ntseki have been slammed for the loss against Chipolopolo. Here is the reaction

Bafana Bafana suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Zambia's Chipolopolo in the final match of their preparation for next month's Afcon qualifiers against Sao Tome.

Keagan Dolly opened the scoring for in the 66th minute but Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba equalised before Chaniza Zulu sealed the win for Micho Sredojevic's men.

This was Sredojeevic's first visit to the country he left in August last year for Egyptian giants .

And the result caused social media uproar with Bafana Bafana fans calling for the national team to be disbanded.

Bafana bafana needs to be disbanded and replaced by Banyana banyana its just waist of money to continue with them — Swmlo11 (@Swmlo111) October 11, 2020

Can Bafana Bafana be disbanded?? Then we just no once and for all we have no Senior Football National Team. This is the only team that brings this Country into disrepute. — Mm Qwashu (@MmQwashu) October 11, 2020

Bafana Bafana should be disbanded. — Olwethu Sipuka (@osipuka) October 11, 2020

Bafana Bafana should be disbanded,the coach must go,the old Danny Jordan must leave too, transformation is needed there,fresh young football minds must come in.we can't go on like this. — Keeme Daniel Kaotsane (@kaotsaned) October 11, 2020

Coach Molefi Ntseki also didn't survive the wrath of unhappy Bafana Bafana fans as calls for him to be sacked gained momentum.

The sooner @SAFA_net saves South African football from the clueless and directionless Bafana Bafana Coach the better! Down with this kind of of thing! He must fall! — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) October 11, 2020

That Molefi Ntseki is not fit to coach #BafanaBafana.

our continental opponents have best coaches but SAFA with better resources can't hire a coach in good standing in the game and wealth of experience. SAFA must respect football fans — tumelomalesa (@malesatj) October 11, 2020

Yaz today I made time to watch the Bafana Bafana game knowing full well that they would disappoint me and I was not disappointed... Molefi Ntseki must go who is he vele? — The Captain (@Manqoba_Mbuli) October 11, 2020

Molefi Ntseki is clueless he is not having a plan at all he is fielding players that are not to be in the national squard he must be fired. — Michael Phoofolo (@MichaelPhoofolo) October 11, 2020

Some shifted the blame to the hierarchy at the South African Football Association (Safa) and have called for heads to roll.

In order for our national team, Bafana Bafana to go forward and compete the SAFA board and its corruption needs to be disbanded then the rest will fall into place. These ANC scavengers will be the end of us! — Lazola (@Lazola13__) October 11, 2020