'Bafana Bafana and Safa must be disbanded' - Twitter reacts to South Africa's loss to Zambia

Ernest Makhaya
South Africa Chief Editor
Kwanele Kopo, Molefi Molefi & Arthur Zwane, Bafana Bafana, October 2020
Backpagepix
The country's FA, the senior national team, Ntseki have been slammed for the loss against Chipolopolo. Here is the reaction

Bafana Bafana suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Zambia's Chipolopolo in the final match of their preparation for next month's Afcon qualifiers against Sao Tome. 

Keagan Dolly opened the scoring for South Africa in the 66th minute but Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba equalised before Chaniza Zulu sealed the win for Micho Sredojevic's men. 

This was Sredojeevic's first visit to the country he left in August last year for Egyptian giants Zamalek

    And the result caused social media uproar with Bafana Bafana fans calling for the national team to be disbanded. 

    Coach Molefi Ntseki also didn't survive the wrath of unhappy Bafana Bafana fans as calls for him to be sacked gained momentum. 

    Some shifted the blame to the hierarchy at the South African Football Association (Safa) and have called for heads to roll.

