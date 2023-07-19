Bafana Bafana & Nigeria warned ahead of their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers - Huge mistake for both countries to focus on themselves

Nigerian midfielder Prince Olomu who played in the PSL has warned South Africa and Nigeria not to focus on each other in World Cup Qualifying group

Bafana and Nigeria drawn in Group C in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Their group also includes Zimbabwe, Benin, Rwanda and Lesotho

An ex-PSL Nigerian footballer warns the big guns about being drawn together

WHAT HAPPENED? The Caf draw for the bid to contest at the quadrennial global tournament was conducted last week and old nemises South Africa and Nigeria found themselves together in Group C. Their pool also includes Zimbabwe and Lesotho, as well as Benin and Rwanda.

Olomu, a Nigerian midfielder who plied his trade with several South African clubs, has pointed out that it could cost South Africa and Nigeria if they only focus on each other in the battle for top spot and automatic qualification.

WHAT OLOMU SAID: "This will definitely be a tricky group for both Nigeria and South Africa because of the presence of Zimbabwe and Benin who are both capable of beating anyone in the group," said Olomu as per KickOff.

"What is important for both Nigeria and South Africa is to avoid thinking that they are the only teams capable of going through from the group. That will be a huge mistake for both countries to focus only on themselves because they will only play each other twice and that is only six points from a total of 30 available to play for.

"What will be the point in the Super Eagles winning against Bafana and then dropping points against Zimbabwe and Benin? It is best for the Super Eagles to make sure that they win all other games before thinking about Bafana which I feel should be the same for Bafana.

"The ones who will win the group will be those that do the business in a smart way by piling points from all other games. This group is not a walk in the park because Zimbabwe and Benin have players in Europe and will not be afraid to compete.

"If Nigeria and South Africa only concentrate on each other then either Zimbabwe or Benin can sneak in and top the group. Any technical team of either Nigeria or South Africa that manages the mentality of players for all games in the group will have the edge in winning the group."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The World Cup qualifiers will be a huge test for Bafana coach Hugo Broos. After being appointed South Africa coach in May 2021, the Belgian asked for patience in his team's bid to claim a ticket to the 2022 World Cup.

But he promised qualification for the 2026 edition to be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The Super Eagles on the other hand are currently without a coach after the head of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, decided to canvass supporters for their views on Jose Peseiro.

The Portuguese coach's contract has since expired, with rumours surfacing in the last few days that Peseiro and the NFF were in negotiations for a new contract.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAFANA AND NIGERIA? Before the World Cup qualifiers commence in November, Bafana will play friendly matches in September while Nigeria face Sao Tome e Principe in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.