Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane was dropped by national team coach Pitso Mosimane, leaving the question: Is this the end of the road for Mshishi?

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The omission of Themba Zwane from Bafana Bafana’s latest AFCON qualifying squad has columnist Lerato Mkhondo asking an important question: Are we witnessing the end of an era?

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At 37, Zwane is no longer the youngster who brought excitement and creativity to the national team. He was the oldest player in Bafana Bafana's 2026 World Cup squad, and while age is just a number, the demands of international football eventually catch up with everyone, even Cristiano Ronaldo.

What makes Mishishi's omission particularly interesting is that he is reportedly fit and ready to return. However, there appears to be no place for him in the current setup.

Coach Pitso Mosimane acknowledged how difficult the decision was, saying: "It was a bit difficult for the forward line. It was an emotional one because I had to drop Mshishi."

Perhaps that is the reality of football. As much as we appreciate what Zwane has brought to the national team, Bafana Bafana must also look towards the future.

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The emergence of youngsters such as Relebohile Mofokeng and Siyanda Ndlovu has given the team exciting alternatives. Both have shown that they have the talent and ability to compete for places and deserve opportunities to establish themselves. They represent the new generation that Bafana Bafana must begin building around.

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There is no denying that replacing Zwane will not be easy. His football intelligence, composure, creativity and ability to unlock defences made him one of the team's most influential players in recent years. Experience like his cannot simply be replicated.

But international football is about evolution. At some point, established players must make way for those coming through.

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Could this be curtains for Mshishi's international career? His omission might be a sign that Bafana Bafana are ready to turn the page and embrace a new generation.

And if that is indeed the case, there should be no bitterness.

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Zwane has served South African football with distinction. He has represented the country with pride and given supporters plenty of memorable moments.

The future belongs to the youngsters, but we must never forget those who helped build the foundation.