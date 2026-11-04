Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns nominations announced for CAF Awards as Teboho Mokoena up for African Player of the Year

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The shortlists for the 2026 CAF Awards have been officially unveiled, with South African football enjoying a significant presence across several prestigious categories. Mamelodi Sundowns have seen their continental dominance reflected in the nominations, while the South African national team has also been recognised for their impressive form on the international stage.

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Mokoena targets the ultimate continental prize

Teboho Mokoena has reached the pinnacle of African football recognition after being named on the shortlist for the prestigious African Footballer of the Year award. The Mamelodi Sundowns midfield maestro has enjoyed a stellar 12 months, cementing his reputation as one of the most complete players operating on the continent.

The nomination places Mokoena in elite company, as he prepares to go head-to-head with some of the biggest names in the global game. Former winners Achraf Hakimi and Sadio Mane are among those standing in his way for the top individual honour.

The midfielder's impact was particularly felt during high-stakes encounters, where his technical proficiency and leadership provided the platform for success.

Sundowns stars sweep multiple categories

Beyond the main individual prize, Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated the Interclub Player of the Year category. Both Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau have been shortlisted for the award, which specifically celebrates the achievements of players based in Africa. Mudau has been a revelation at right-back, providing defensive solidity and an explosive attacking outlet that was crucial to the club's recent silverware haul during their continental journey.

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Ronwen Williams is also looking to add more silverware to his personal trophy cabinet after being nominated for Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year. The Bafana Bafana captain is no stranger to these accolades, having previously secured both this award and the Interclub Player of the Year title in 2024.

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Cardoso leads technical recognition

The success of the players has been mirrored by the technical staff, with Miguel Cardoso receiving a nomination for CAF Men’s Coach of the Year. The Portuguese tactician finally broke his hoodoo in the CAF Champions League, guiding Sundowns to their second-ever title after previously falling at the final hurdle.

Cardoso faces stiff competition for the award from a variety of experienced managers. The shortlist includes former Morocco head coach Walid Regragrui, as well as Mohamed Ouahbi and Senegal’s Pape Thiaw.

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Team success for club and country

Mamelodi Sundowns’ overall excellence as an institution has been recognised with a nomination for CAF Men’s Club of the Year.

Bafana Bafana have also enjoyed a resurgence, leading to their inclusion on the shortlist for African Men’s National Team of the Year. The national side has shown remarkable improvement recently, reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup and competing effectively against the continent's powerhouses and improving their standing in the FIFA rankings. This collective recognition for the team serves as a clear indicator that South African football is moving in the right direction on the international stage.