Bafana Bafana’s Afcon winning coach Barker recovering in hospital after surgery

South Africa’s Africa Cup of Nations winning coach Clive Barker is recovering in hospital after undergoing an operation.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barker’s family said the 78-year-old, who also handled AmaZulu and Bidvest Wits, is in good spirits as he undergoes rehabilitation after the operation at a Durban hospital and is expected to be discharged soon.

According to the Sowetan, Barker, who has been battling health issues related to knee and back injuries, was admitted to hospital two months ago with an aneurysm, a condition that forms when there is a weak area in the artery wall.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “On behalf of our family, we would like to give an update on the well-being of much-loved former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker,” the family said via a statement.

“Clive recently underwent an operation to restore normal flow through his aorta, the main artery that carries blood away from your heart to the rest of your body, after suffering an aneurysm.”

“He is now undergoing rehabilitation in a step-down facility and it is hoped he will be able to return home soon. Clive is positive about his journey to recovery.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Baker coached South Africa between 1994 and 1997, leading them to their only Afcon title on home soil in 1996, when they beat Tunisia 2-0 in the final.

He also helped Bafana Bafana qualify for their first ever World Cup, the 1998 edition, but quit in December 1997 months before the tournament in France after a poor showing at that year’s Fifa Confederations Cup.

Nicknamed ‘The Dog’, Barker handled a number of PSL sides among them AmaZulu, Maritzburg United, Bidvest Wits and Santos in his 42-year coaching career before retiring in 2016.

WHAT’S NEXT? Barker’s family is hoping that he will be discharged soon.