Badela warns Orlando Pirates fans about new signing Baloni - 'Midfielder will need a little bit of time to adapt'

All Stars coach Sinethemba Badela is adamant Orlando Pirates will reap dividends from their latest acquisition Siphelo Baloni.

Baloni is among four new faces at Bucs

22-year-old has been a key player for All Stars

Badela hints on what to expect

WHAT HAPPENED: Baloni is among the new players signed by Pirates ahead of the new season.

Katlego Otladisa, Melusi Buthelezi, and Patrick Maswanganyi are other new faces in the Sea Robbers' squad.

According to Badela, the 23-year-old Baloni is talented and a hard worker who deserves a chance with the Soweto Giants.

The tactician is adamant the midfielder will fit in at Pirates and urged the fans to be patient with him.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is a well-deserved move because firstly, he is very talented and he is a very good person. He works hard and he has been in the second tier for a couple of seasons now," Badela said as quoted by Sowetan.

"He is a player that we have been following for a while, when he was at JDR Stars, we got an opportunity to sign him at the beginning of last season.

"One of the first things I said to him was 'We will try to take your football to the next level', and he's done well. He is a player that works very hard. He watches his games and he invests a lot in his football and he is very disciplined. So, I'm not surprised by the move that he just made.

"It is a different level, so it will require him to do more than what he has been doing because the level is higher.

"I don’t think he will struggle at Pirates, but of course, he will need a little bit of time to adapt because the league is different. The Premiership is more tactical, whereas the second tier is more physical.

"Sometimes the players need that little bit of time to adapt, but from the friendlies that I have seen against Premiership teams, I don't sense he will need a lot of time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates will represent the country in the Caf Champions League alongside the Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

With Bucs also keen on challenging for the league title and domestic Cups, Baloni will be expected to play a vital role.

WHAT NEXT: Baloni will now have to prove in pre-season that he can be relied on in crucial matches.