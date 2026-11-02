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비니시우스 주니오르 (Vinicius Junior)Getty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem
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"Bad news for Vinicius!": Valdano sounds the alarm for the Brazilian star

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga
AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
AEK Athens
Champions League
Y. Diomande
Vinicius Junior
J. Valdano
Spain
Greece
Côte d’Ivoire
Brazil
Argentina

Mourinho casts doubt over his future

Real Madrid are flying. Fresh from a Clasico win over old rivals Barcelona, Mourinho's side underlined their form once again with an important victory over Racing.

Three goals, no reply. Yesterday's win saw Pan Diomande start once more, with Vinicius Junior absent through suspension.

The Ivorian was superb again, capping his display with a stunning strike from the edge of the box. His numbers since the international break tell the story: four goals and four assists in six matches.

Jorge Valdano, the prominent sports analyst, has taken note. Speaking on Movistar, he discussed the player's progress and how much he has matured since his debut.

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AEK

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

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RMA

"Diomande has gained greater confidence in himself," the Real Madrid legend began. "He looked hesitant in the first matches."

The Argentine then turned to what this collective surge could mean for Vinicius.

"These matches are bad news for Vinicius, who will have to reclaim the place that his teammates have taken from him," Valdano stated.

The Brazilian faces a new reality. His place in the starting line-up is no longer guaranteed after the recent performances of his teammates, Diomande above all.

Vinicius will start on Wednesday in the Champions League against AEK Athens. He then serves the final match of his suspension in La Liga against Valencia, before becoming eligible to return in the domestic game against Celta Vigo after the international break.

Mourinho addressed the situation in his press conference ahead of the Racing match: "I am an admirer of Vinicius, and I need him, but I am not saying that he will start."

 

 

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