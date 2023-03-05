Bad news for Orlando Pirates & Kaizer Chiefs as Cape Town City stay in the hunt for continental football qualification

Cape Town City kept the pressure on Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs after coming from behind to beat Maritzburg United 2-1 on Saturday.

Cape Town City moved closer to the leading pack

Tinkler’s men now two points behind Soweto giants

The Citizens are looking to clinch Champions League ticket

WHAT HAPPENED: Cape Town stayed in the hunt for Champions League qualification with two second-half goals from substitute Mduduzi Mdantsane and Khanyisa Mayo cancelling out Bradley Cross’ strike.

The win saw Cape Town move to fifth on the table on 32 points, two behind the Soweto giants, and four adrift of second-placed SuperSport United, who occupy the last Caf Champions League qualifying position.

Eric Tinkler’s men have turned the heat on Pirates and Chiefs who are hoping for a return to continental football next season after missing out in 2022-23.

The Buccaneers hammered Swallows FC 4-1 in Friday before the Glamour Boys edged out 10-man Richards Bay 1-0 on Saturday but any hopes of having a three-way fight for second place alongside SuperSport were dashed by City, who will be looking to capitalise on any slipups from the two.

Meanwhile, Royal AM added onto Sekhukhune United’s woes following a 2-0 victory with Thabo Matlaba and Ruzaigh Gamildien on target.

Victory pushed Royal to seventh on the table on 29 points, two ahead of Sekhukhune, who have now won just one of their last five league games.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Mamelodi Sundowns awaiting their coronation, the focus has shifted to who will finish second and join them in the Champions League next season and it has turned into a battle between five teams.

SuperSport, Pirates, Chiefs, Cape Town and Richards Bay are all in with chance and it appears that consistency will be key for whoever will clinch the position.

Both Pirates and Chiefs are desperate for a return to Africa club football’s premier competition after failing to challenge Sundowns for the PSL title with their high standing on the continent another factor adding onto the pressure.

WHAT’S NEXT? Cape Town will face bottom of the table Marumo Gallants on March 14.