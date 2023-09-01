Bad news for Ofori and Eva Nga as Riveiro reveals Orlando Pirates' team selection criteria

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has opened up about how he intends to manage his squad during the hectic stages of the season.

Pirates are already juggling domestic and continental duties

They have a wide pool of players to choose from

Riveiro comments on rotating players

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates are already trying to balance Caf Champions League, Premier Soccer League and MTN8 duties.

It is a hectic season for the Soweto giants who are chasing glory on all fronts. With the competitions putting their squad to the test, Riveiro talks about how they will be able to pull through.

WHAT WAS SAID: “We change when we need to change. Not to decide if one player is going to be the number one in the league or the MTN8,” said Riveiro as per FARPost.

“Do we need to refresh players and positions because we’re playing every three days? It goes without saying. But we do it when we need it, not that we plan in advance.

“We have to be flexible in our plans, although we have an idea of the positions where we are going to need a substitute or a player who didn’t play in the last match.

“We don’t do it in that way. For me, rotation is like you have two teams that you change. We are only one team.

“We want to use our players’ good form as good as possible and characteristics depending on the games at hand.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When Pirates visited Djabal Club in Comoros two weeks ago, Richard Ofori and Biernvenu Eva Nga started.

But they were dropped in the second leg as well as the midweek Premier Soccer League clash with Cape Town City.

Pirates will go under a stern test to see if their squad will withstand the demanding commitments both at home and in Africa.

When the PSL title race gets tough or if the Buccaneers progress to the critical stages of the Champions League, they will be trying to manage players and make sure they will not have tired legs.

WHAT NEXT? After facing Stellenbosch in the MTN8 semi-final, second leg match on Sunday, the majority of Pirates players will rest during the Fifa international before resuming Champions League and domestic responsibilities.