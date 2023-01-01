In his end-of-year assessment, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has made an eye-opening declaration about the team's current level of performance.

Broos assesses his Bafana tenure

Hints he may not look for more players

South Africa face Liberia in March

WHAT HAPPENED? The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach has announced that South Africa are not on the look out for new players, which raises questions about the international futures of some of those talents who haven't been involved in Bafana Bafana's recent outings.

Broos – who has made no secret of his dissatisfaction with the Premier Soccer League’s standards - overlooked some of the division's biggest names for his squad to face Mozambique and Angola in recent friendlies.

Should the Belgian only consider the players he has had in camp before, it may spell the end of some notable international careers.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "So the first six months were not so positive, but from September and what happened after September, I think we are on the right track now, and certainly what is important is that we have a group [of players] bonding and emerging," Broos said as per Times Live.

"This is something we didn't have before. and with every camp, we changed the players because we were looking for the best team.

"But in September and also in November, this is a group of players. It is 25 players, and it is important that we don't have to look for players anymore, but that we just can take what we need out of the 25."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The former Cameroon coach added that he will not stop attending PSL matches, although presumably he will be focusing on assessing those players already in his plans, rather than consider new arrivals.

"We will continue to watch PSL games. We will continue to look in Europe and see if we find a good player there or elsewhere. So, we are going on with our work; we are certainly not going to stop," he continued.

"For me, the last year was especially about getting to know the players. I put a lot of time into it, maybe a bit too much time.

"It is what it is and was what it was. So, now, I think we are where we have to be and let's certainly hope for next year that we can make the qualification for Afcon."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In his last squad, Kaizer Chiefs’ Keagan Dolly and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Andile Jali were high-profile PSL stars who were not summoned.

Although Percy Tau was fit again, Broos overlooked him and named a striking force headlined by Fagrie Lakay, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lepasa, and Kgoagelo Sekgota.

Monnapule Saleng of Orlando Pirates and Chiefs’ Yusuf Maart were rewarded with call-ups given their impressive performances in the Premier Soccer League so far.

In light of Broos's comments, should the likes of Dolly, Jali and even Tau be concerned about their international futures?

WHAT NEXT FOR BROOS? Next for the 70-year-old tactician is a double-header Afcon qualifier against Liberia in March.