Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has revealed his major worry this season despite his side being on a roll.

Shalulile grabbed a brace in that match

But coach Mokwena is unhappy they missed a lot of chances

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians progressed to the Nedbank Cup Last 16 after edging visiting Richards Bay 3-2 at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday. A brace by Peter Shalulile and defender Mosa Lebusa inspired the Brazilians to their slim victory.

But Shalulile was guilty, especially in the first half, of missing clear-cut scoring opportunities that could have seen Masandawana winning by a wider margin. Mokwena feels blowing good chances was not only witnessed against Richards Bay, but it has been happening frequently this season despite them flying high in all competitions.

WHAT WHAT SAID: “Congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns for putting us through to the next round, I'm very proud of the players and their effort,” Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

“And congratulations to Sipho [Mbule] and I thought there were a lot of very good performances today and the score suggests that it was a little bit closer but very good dominance today.

“That has been our story [missed scoring opportunities], the entire season we create a lot of chances and today I thought we played very well. Lesedi [Kapinga] was good, [Bradley] Ralani was good, Sipho was good, [Thabiso] Kutumela came on and was good, Mosa was very good and scored an important game for us.

“Rushine [de Reuck] came on, was very good, Mothobi [Mvala] was good, it was good to see Riva [Coetzee] on the pitch, one full year actually, so congratulations, very happy for the yellow nation, congratulations now into the next one.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns are unstoppable this season. They extended their league form into this knockout competition. The Brazilians are the Nedbank Cup holders and look likely to defend this premier knockout tournament of South African football.

However, they conceded two goals against Richards Bay and it was the first time they shipped in more than one goal since the 3-0 defeat by Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semi-final in October 2022.

The Brazilians would be hoping for an improved performance when they host Al Hilal in a Caf Champions League Group B match on Saturday.