The Buccaneers were clinical in their MTN8 second leg semi-final win over Mamelodi Sundowns as they ran out 3-0 winners, while Chiefs were knocked out

Ahead of Saturday's Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates appear to be finding more potency to their attacking play.

Goal scoring is an issue both Soweto clubs have struggled with in recent years and there's been a constant line of strikers going in and out the two teams.

The good news though for Bucs fans is that the Pirates attack seems finally to be shaping up, with the arrival of Kermit Erasmus having injected fresh energy and edge.

The signing of Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo has also been key as the attacking midfielder from Marumo Gallants has also brought more forward momentum.

Added to that is the emergence of Monnapule Saleng as a potent attacking threat down the wings in recent weeks.

There's plenty of depth too - Zakhele Lepasa, who's been in form this season, came off the bench against Sundowns.

There's also Evidence Makgopa, an unused sub in Polokwane, who is now fit after overcoming the injury which has delayed his debut for Bucs. He was in outstanding form last season and having shown he had the temperament to play on the big stage for Bafana Bafana, could still prove to be a hit at Pirates.

Add in other potential goal scorers such as Deon Hotto, Bandile Shandu, Fortune Makaringe, Kwame Peprah, Kabelo Dlamini and Vincent Pule into the mix, and with Thembinkosi Lorch still to come back into the side, it looks like there is plenty of firepower now at Pirates.

And with their confidence boosted by the win over Sundowns, the Bucs attackers will be eagerly awaiting the chance to torment the Kaizer Chiefs defence in the upcoming league derby.

It’s all in contrast to Amakhosi who don’t currently have any forwards in goal-scoring form and who lost to AmaZulu in their MTN8 semi-final showdown.

The latest edition of the Soweto derby takes place at the FNB Stadium with kick off at 15:30 on Saturday, October 29.