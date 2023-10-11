Bad blood: Orlando Pirates star Kermit Erasmus reveals he wanted to 'choke Mamelodi Sundowns until the vomit'

The bad blood between Kermit Erasmus and former club Mamelodi Sundowns is far from evaporating.

WHAT HAPPENED: Whenever a player comes across his former team, there are two things involved: a lot of respect, or showing them the middle finger.

With Orlando Pirates star Kermit Erasmus, his relationship with former club Mamelodi Sundowns is one where he always tries to show the club what they missed by letting him go. When he scored against Downs last season, he ran across the face of Sundowns fans to celebrate.

Erasmus had the last laugh when Pirates beat Masandawana in the MTN8 final this past weekend, and he was leading from the front where he forced Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to stumble in his steps amidst pressure from his former teammate.

WHAT WAS SAID: I was willing to choke them until they vomited because the way I was trying to show my teammates how to press was what I was trying to do because we had the win [to our advantage].

"No matter how comfortable you are as a team, there is no way you're going to come out if I am trying to press. And if my teammates react to what I am trying to do, we are going to win the ball and try to score and that is all I was thinking about," Erasmus told Sports Night Amplified with Andile Ncube.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After successfully defending the MTN8 this past weekend, Erasmus became the first player to win the top eight competition three years on the spin after claiming it with Sundowns in 2021.

However, with both Pirates triumphs, Erasmus was fully involved in the success unlike at Masandawana where he was reduced to a spectator for most of his stay.

WHAT'S NEXT: Meanwhile, after pocketing R8 million from the MTN8, the Buccaneers have their sights set on another trophy in the form of the Carling Knockout Cup.

Jose Riveiro's men have been drawn with struggling PSL outfit Cape Town Spurs, while Pirates' arch rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, will fancy their chances against AmaZulu.

Other key fixtures see Sundowns take on TS Galaxy, while the outspoken Morgan Mammila will lead his Chippa United against Stellenbosch.