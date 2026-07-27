The Saudi Pro League has backtracked on one of its most controversial recent decisions, postponing the implementation of Article 13.1 of the competition manual on the registration of young players. The move follows a wide wave of objections that greeted the new regulation.

Article 13.1 stipulates that the additional list of young players must include only Saudi players or those born in the Kingdom. That rule will now take effect from the 2028-2029 season rather than the date previously set.

According to the league, the decision reflects its desire to work jointly with the clubs and give them enough time to reorganise their contractual plans, in line with policies aimed at developing Saudi football and improving the competitive environment.

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Its statement insisted the amendment does not represent a retreat from the project's objectives. Instead, it grants the clubs a transitional period to adapt to the new regulations while maintaining the stability of the competition and protecting their technical and investment plans.

Updating the regulation, the league added, primarily aims to organise the player lists and protect the registration mechanism. It also supports the participation of Saudi players and those born in the Kingdom with the first team and the age groups, one of the main pillars for developing national talent.

Adopting the new time frame, the league concluded, will ensure the decision is applied more effectively and strike a balance between the regulatory aspects and the clubs' requirements, serving the long-term development of the Saudi league.

Recent days had brought rejection and anger from some clubs towards the league before the decision was reversed.