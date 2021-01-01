African All Stars

‘Back to his ultimate worst’ – How Twitter slammed Iheanacho before West Ham goal

Kelechi Iheanacho - Leicester City
Getty Images
Before finding the net against the Hammers, football fans had taken to social media to voice their displeasure with the Nigerian’s performance

Kelechi Iheanacho has pulled one goal back for Leicester City in the ongoing Premier League outing against West Ham United.

The Nigerian forward picked up the ball on the edge of the Hammers’ box and smashed home from 25 yards out. The left-footed strike flashes past goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski who can’t keep it out.

The Foxes endured a torrid start at the Olympic Stadium conceding three goals in 48 minutes, with Iheanacho getting the knocks for his sloppy display.

