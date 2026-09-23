Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the Austrian and Serie A side Udinese Calcio have reached a verbal agreement over a move. A few final details still need sorting out.

The defender most recently played for Real Madrid. But after numerous injuries in recent years, the Spanish record champions decided not to extend his contract beyond the summer.

That has left the 34-year-old without a club, meaning he is available on a free transfer to any interested side. Bundesliga club Union Berlin were recently said to have shown loose interest, while the Austrian was also linked with Mexican club Club America and a return to his youth club Austria Vienna. There was also speculation involving HSV.

Meanwhile, his father, who also acts as his adviser, made it clear in a conversation with the Kronen Zeitung that a decision on his future was imminent: "There have been numerous enquiries. In the USA, in Europe, everywhere. It will continue, I know that. He will carry on with the whole thing. He will announce soon what happens next. He is doing excellently."

Which clubs did David Alaba play for in his career?

Between 2008 and 2021, Alaba was under contract with Bayern Munich, apart from a one-year loan spell at TSG Hoffenheim. He made 431 competitive appearances across all competitions for Bayern, scoring 33 goals and providing 55 assists, and among other things won the Champions League twice.

After that, he moved to Los Blancos in Madrid, where persistent injury problems saw his role shrink towards the end. Even so, he also won the big-eared trophy twice with Los Blancos.

Alaba made his last competitive club appearance last May in Real Madrid's 4-2 win against Athletic Club. He also featured for Austria at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.