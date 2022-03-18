Baccus vows Kaizer Chiefs will fight all the way to the end of the PSL season

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kearyn Baccus has insisted they are not going to relax their effort to get closer to PSL leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who they are trailing by 16 points.

Amakhosi, who have played 19 matches, are on 31 points while Masandawana have collected 51 points but from 23 games. Despite having four matches in hand, it will be an uphill task for Chiefs to get closer to the Brazilians if their current form is anything to go by.

However, the 30-year-old midfielder -who hopes to play on Saturday when they host Golden Arrows in their next league assignment, has stated they will fight to the end.

We want to finish strong

"We are fighting, we’re gonna fight all the way till the end," Baccus said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"Hopefully we can get there or thereabouts in these last 10 games or so. Yeah, we are just looking forward to it and can’t wait to finish the league strong.

"Yeah, Arrows is a good team. Just like every team in the league. Every game has different elements, so we’re going to have to be very disciplined and play well against Arrows and hopefully, we can get a result."

The midfielder has made six league appearances for Stuart Baxter's team. Despite getting limited time on the pitch, the Australian expressed his delight in helping the team when required to do so.

"You know, training’s been good. We as a group have been enjoying ourselves, now that we’re winning games things have been good, which is good and been a lot easier," Baccus continued.

"At the moment I’m just happy I’m getting a bit of minutes underneath my belt. I’m happy to help the boys when need be. Yeah I’m here for the team and I just want to help them as much as possible and I’m grateful for the opportunity I’m getting."