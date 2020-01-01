'I have to work harder’ - Baccus unimpressed by his debut Kaizer Chiefs season

The midfielder refuses to point at injuries as an excuse for affecting the way he has played so far

midfielder Kearyn Baccus feels he is yet to give his best in his debut Premier Soccer League ( ) season and asserts the need to improve his game.

The 28-year-old has made 16 league appearances, scoring once and has also featured in three Cup games.

Evaluating the matches he has played so far, Baccus says that he has not been impressed by his form.

This is despite having to endure some injuries which he has refused to blame for slowing his progress at Chiefs.

“I am okay with what I have done so far in the PSL, but I think I still have a lot more to give... you know when players come from other countries it takes time for them to adapt to a different league,” said Baccus as per Sowetan Live.

“Out of 10, I'd give myself a 5/10 for the season so far. I don’t like making excuses for injuries, everything happens for a reason. I just have to work harder to get back to where I was before.”

The Durban-born but -bred midfielder could become a league champion in his maiden PSL season if league action is resumed and Chiefs win the title.

Having played 22 league games so far, Amakhosi are four points clear at the top although they have played a game more than second-placed .

“I would like to finish and play the remaining games behind closed doors if possible, if not then it's up to the PSL board to make the big decisions on what [is] the right thing to do for the league,” Baccus said.

“I think we can definitely finish the league strong and finish close to the top spot. I would like to win the league with Chiefs.”

PSL clubs are anxiously waiting for the government and PSL’s announcement on the way forward regarding the current season.