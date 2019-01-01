Baccus: Kaizer Chiefs initially showed interest in me last season

The 27-year-old has stated his move to Amakhosi didn't happen overnight as the Naturena-based club showed interest in signing him before

New signing Kearyn Baccus has revealed the reason he decided to return to .

According to the Durban-born midfielder, this was the right thing to do as he wanted a new challenge although he revealed that it could have happened last year.

"Why back to South Africa? A lot of people have asked me that, and it just felt like the right thing for me to do," Baccus told the media gathered at Naturena.

"I was born here. So, I'm not really scared of what can or is going to happen. Anything can happen in any country. I've just got to have an open mind about things and be wary," he said.

"There was a bit of interest [from Chiefs] last season, but I couldn't get a release from my club, Melbourne City, at the time," revealed Baccus.

"They asked me again a couple of months ago and I spoke to my agent and family, and it felt like the right thing to do. I definitely wanted a new challenge and I'm happy that I'm here," said the Durban-born midfielder.

Article continues below

Furthermore, the 27-year-old said he wants to help the Soweto giants get back to where they belong and he hopes the upcoming season will see the team do well.

"Chiefs is a big club and I want to help them get back to where I think it should be. Hopefully, I can do that this season," concluded Baccus.