Baccus: Ex-Melbourne City star's representative expresses disappointment at Kaizer Chiefs stint and confirms exit

Outgoing Kaizer Chiefs player Kearyn Baccus' local agent Mike Maakab has expressed his disappointment at the player's spell with the PSL heavyweights.



The three-year deal that the 30-year-old player signed when he joined Amakhosi from reigning Australian champions Melbourne City in June 2019 is set to expire at the end of June this year.



Maakab has confirmed that his client with be leaving Chiefs and that they will consider offers from local and foreign clubs as Baccus looks to revive his career.



“Kearyn Baccus is definitely not staying at Chiefs. We will look at options for him locally, but he also has opportunities outside of South Africa,” Makaab told SABC.



The former Le Mans reserve team player made 26 starts in the PSL during his three-year spell with Amakhosi, but he did help the team finish second in the league during the 2019/20 season.



“It could be that he goes back to Australia, we only work with Kearyn in South Africa – he has an agent outside of the country," Makaab added.



"But we have a good relationship and we’ve always been honest and transparent with each other and I am just disappointed that it hasn’t worked out at Chiefs, to be honest."



Makaab recently confirmed that the Durban-born Australian player had attracted interest from unnamed PSL clubs.

