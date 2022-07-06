Baccus: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star 'excited' by linking up with Manchester United legend Yorke on A-League return

The 30-year-old has found a new home in Australia a month after his three-season stint at Amakhosi ended

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kearyn Baccus has hailed the appointment of former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke as coach of his new A-League side Macarthur FC.

Baccus was unveiled as a new Macarthur player on Wednesday and will be playing under Yorke who also recently joined the club.

The ex-Chiefs star has described the developments as "an exciting time for the club" as he looks forward to tap into the experience of the Red Devils legend who signed him.

“I’m excited to be here and start a new challenge with this club," Baccus told the club website.

“I’m from this area, so I’m looking forward to being back here and getting started with the new coaches and my new teammates.

“With the new appointment of Dwight to the club, I think its an exciting time for the club and for us players learn from his experience at such a high level. I think the team is moulding to be a great one and I believe if we work together, we will do really well in the competition.”

Baccus joins Macarthur just a month after he was released by Chiefs where he struggled for game time last season.

At 30, he was one of the 12 players shown the exit door by new coach Arthur Zwane who has been cutting the average age of his squad.

While he was considered as unnecessary for Chiefs' rebuilding project, the Australian club's chief executive officer Sam Krslovic feels the player is the perfect fit for their ambitions.

“Kearyn is a talented midfielder who adds value to what we are building here at the club,” Krslovic said

“I believe Kearyn is a representation of the club’s core values and we look forward to having him here at the club as we strive for success.”

The Durban-born star returns to the A-League, having previously played for Melbourne City, Western City Wanderers and Perth Glory.

He has also had a stint in France with Le Mans' reserve team between 2010 and 2012 as he failed to make the big break into Ligue 1 football.