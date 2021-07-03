Babangida: Tough Louis van Gaal is my best coach - Ex-Nigeria winger on Ajax legend

The 47-year-old had a successful stint in the Netherlands where he won the league with Ajax

Nigeria legend Tijani Babangida has lauded coach Louis van Gaal for the influence he had in his game.

The two worked together at Ajax after the former Super Eagle joined them in 1996 and was part of the squad that won the 1997/98 Eredivisie title. He left after making 77 appearances for the Dutch side, scoring 20 goals in the process.

"Louis van Gaal is a very principled manager. He never hides his feelings no matter the situation," Babangida said as quoted by TribalFootball .

"He is my best coach. He discovered me and brought me to Ajax. He is one of the toughest coaches in the world. A completely blunt coach. He would look into your eyes and tell you what he thinks about you without pretense. He would tell you in training what he wants you to do.

"I learned so many things about football under him. I grew rapidly under his tutelage and he will always remain my mentor and my best coach."

The now 47-year-old tasted European football first at the age of 17. After impressing in the 1991 All-Africa Games, Roda JC went for his signature but he was loaned to VVV Venlo where he scored 19 goals in 34 matches.

His parent club re-called him and the Nigerian played 78 matches, scoring 26 goals and that is when the Van Gaal-led Ajax came for his services.

Meanwhile, former Nigeria internationals Ike Shorunmu and Garba Lawal have advised the Super Eagles to believe in themselves and give their best against Mexico on Sunday.

The Super Eagles squad is dominated by players from the Nigeria Professional Football League due to the unavailability of Gernot Rohr’s regular squad of players, who are preparing for their clubs' pre-season.

Their last five meetings have ended in three draws and two wins for the North American giants.

Ahead of the friendly fixture at the Los Angeles Coliseum, former goalkeeper Shorunmu encouraged the NPFL players to display their abilities and prove themselves in front of a wider audience.

"One thing I want us to do is that we should believe in our own," Shorunmu told Goal .

"I'm sure the players will not want to disappoint themselves if we show belief in them. The game is an opportunity for them to show their abilities because people have been clamouring for our home-based professionals. I hope they will give their best."