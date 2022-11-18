Babangida disappointed with Nigeria's loss to Portugal: Not best result, Super Eagles rightly punished

Former Nigeria attacker Tijani Babangida has suggested the team's 4-0 loss against Portugal is a confidence killer ahead of the Afcon qualifiers.

Nigeria conceded twice in either half

Portugal are preparing for World Cup

Nigeria preparing for Afcon qualifiers

WHAT HAPPENED: The Super Eagles lost against the hosts A Selecao on Thursday night at Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon.

The disappointed ex-Nigeria attacker has now suggested the loss is a confidence killer.

WHAT HE SAID: "This is not the best of result I expected from the Super Eagles. They allowed Portugal to take total control of the game and were rightly punished," Babangida told Complete Sports.

"This sort of result doesn’t help the confidence of the team and I feel so disappointed that we lost 4-0 to Portugal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nigeria missed out on the 2022 World Cup after falling to Ghana in the final hurdle. Pesseiro is using the matches to prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The tactician has already pointed out that the target is to win Afcon but to do that, they have to improve.

Currently, the Super Eagles lead Group A with maximum points from two games in the 2023 qualifiers.

WHAT NEXT: Nigeria will continue shaping their tactics and squad ahead of their next game in March against Guinea-Bissau.