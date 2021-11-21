Babacar and Diedhiou propel Awaziem’s Alanyaspor past Besiktas

Chidozie Awaziem’s Alanyaspor secured a 2-0 triumph over Besiktas in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig encounter, with Khouma Babacar and Famara Diedhiou getting the goals.

Before the international break, Bulent Korkmaz’s team had bowed 2-0 to Rizespor while the Black Eagles’ 2-1 home loss to Trabzonspor saw them extend their league losing streak to three matches.

Alanyaspor made their intention to win the game known as early as the 14th minute with Babacar putting the ball past goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu thanks to an assist from Efecan Karaca.

That was the 28-year-old’s first goal of the 2021-22 campaign having been loaned to the Bahcesehir Okulları Stadium from Serie A outfit Sassuolo.

Pegged back by the goal, Besiktas woke from their slumber but their efforts to restore parity proved futile.

Galatasaray loanee Emre Akbaba thought he had doubled the home team’s advantage in the 41st minute but it was chalked off for offside.

Two minutes earlier, Algeria’s Rachid Ghezzal was cautioned by the referee for a careless challenge.

The second half resumed on an explosive note with the visiting team trying all to level matters. Yet, that did not materialize as Alanyaspor’s backline put up a solid display.

After 72 minutes of action, Babacar was replaced by his compatriot Diedhiou. That substitution proved to be the masterstroke as the Senegal international sealed the game with his strike in the closing seconds of the match after he was teed up by another substitute Joao Novais.

While Awaziem – who played a role in Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup qualification games against Liberia and Cape Verde – was on parade from start to finish, Angolan midfielder Wilson Eduardo was an unused substitute.

On the other side, Ghezzal was subbed off for Guven Yalcin with four minutes left on the clock as DR Congo’s Fabrice Nsakala was not listed for the clash.

Thanks to this result, Alanyaspor climbed to third on the log having accrued 24 points from 13 outings. They could overtake Hatayspor if they defeat Antalyaspor in their next game while hoping the Star of the South lose at Sivasspor.

For Besiktas, they dropped to seventh with 20 points from the same number of outings. They will be hoping to end their poor streak when they host Giresunspor on November 27.

Before then, they welcome Ajax to Turkey for their Champions League fixture billed for Wednesday.