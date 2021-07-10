Baba Rahman opens up on Chelsea experience and why he does not regret his transfer

The 26-year-old has made just 15 appearances for the London-based team since 2015

Ghana defender Baba Abdul Rahman has conceded he does not regret his decision to join English heavyweights Chelsea.

The experienced full-back joined the Blues from FC Augsburg in 2015 after his solid performances in the German Bundesliga. He signed a five-year deal but has since struggled for playing time.

To date, he has made just 15 appearances for the English side but insists his decision to join the team is not regrettable.

"I don't think I will one day say I regret joining Chelsea Football Club," Rahman told 3Sports.

"Not every player gets the chance to play for one of the best teams in the world so it is one thing I would say to my kids, that once I played for a top club in the world."

After struggling to break into Chelsea's first team, the left-back has been loaned to several teams in search of regular playing time. From 2016-2019, he plied his trade with Schalke 04, before leaving for Reims on loan.

He has also played for Mallorca and PAOK respectively, but this season he is optimistic about convincing Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to retain him at the club.

Recently, the 26-year-old opened up on his loan move away to Schalke 04 in 2016, revealing how a fall-out with then manager Antonio Conte forced his exit.

After a first season with the Blues, the left-back was among the casualties as then newly-appointed Chelsea manager Conte hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.

"I left Chelsea because I didn’t get on well with Conte. When he arrived I had the first meeting with him before the season ended," Rahman told Joy Sports.

"He told me how he wanted to play and how I can be in the team if I decide to stay. So I said 'okay that’s fine'. When we went on vacation and came back, he was at the Euros [with Italy] so we started the pre-season and then he came to join us.

"And during the pre-season, I didn’t like the way he was reacting toward me. So I went to speak to the sporting director and I told him my worries.

"I told him this is what is happening in training and I don’t have confidence anymore and if I stay here I will not be confident enough to show my qualities."