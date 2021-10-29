Baba Rahman charges Reading ahead of Championship meeting with Bournemouth

Reading defender Baba Rahman has urged the club to fight for three points when they face Bournemouth in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The two clubs are set for a showdown at Car Leasing Stadium on matchday 15 of the English second tier.

The Royals seek a return to winning ways, having suffered a 2-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers in their last game.

“It’s an important game coming up. We know it’s going to be tough – we’ve had a week of training, and now we’re looking forward to the game,” Baba said ahead of Saturday’s fixture as reported by his club’s official website .

“We need to get back to winning ways. That would boost our confidence a lot. We have to take it game by game and give our all on Saturday.

“I was expecting ups and downs in the Championship, even before I arrived. Seasons ago, I would see the Championship table – and a team that is at the top can lose a game and suddenly they are in the middle.

“You can win one game and be in the play-offs or lose one game and drop down. So we just have to get consistency. This game on Saturday should be a good game for us and we will fight for the three points!”

Baba has so far featured in nine matches for Reading since signing on loan in June.

The 27-year-old has started in each of the matches he has played as he continues to build a connection with the Royals family.

“I think it’s important for fans to know how you feel, and to express yourself to the fans!” Baba added.

“I am just trying my best to keep in touch with fans, and to show them that the love they show to us on the pitch is not going in vain.

“When I play a game, sometimes it is difficult for me to go to sleep… so I just try to engage some of the fans how they are doing and how they felt.

“It’s really nice. I’m liking how positive they are and how they motivate me!”

Baba joined Reading from parent club Chelsea.