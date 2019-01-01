Satiananthan sees 2020 clearly, with him still at Selangor helm

Right after their Malaysia Cup exit last Saturday, in which they were edged 3-0 at home, Goal asked B. Satiananthan about his plans for next season.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

's 2019 season ended with their 5-1 semi-final defeat to JDT last week, and already fans are wondering about the coming season's preparations, particularly concerning their head coach, B. Satiananthan.

In an earlier interview with club secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon, the club official had hinted that Satiananthan's job is safe as he has done "a good job."

