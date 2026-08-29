AZ remain flawless in the Eredivisie this season. On Saturday evening, they won their fourth league match too. In Alkmaar, they were far too strong for Go Ahead Eagles and ran out 5-2 winners.

Dave Kwakman put AZ ahead early on when his long-range shot took a deflection off Victor Edvardsen and flew in: 1-0.

Leeroy Echteld's side controlled things completely at the AFAS Stadion, but they could not turn that dominance into more goals for a long spell. Go Ahead Eagles then levelled out of nowhere.

Melle Meulensteen's shot took a deflection and forced AZ goalkeeper Jari De Busser into a difficult save. He had no chance with the rebound, though, as Edvardsen tucked away the follow-up: 1-1.

Before half-time, AZ restored their lead through Ro-Zangelo Daal. His effort took a deflection as well: 2-1. Go Ahead Eagles goalkeeper Kjetil Haug could hardly be blamed for that one either.

Within a few minutes of the restart, Echteld's side had stretched the margin. Mateo Chávez picked out Lewis Schouten perfectly, and the Mexican has made a very strong impression in the opening weeks as AZ's left-back: 3-1.

In the 68th minute, Chávez got in on the act himself. He pounced on sloppy Go Ahead Eagles defending and smashed the ball in off the underside of the bar: 4-1. Daal then showed his class again by curling a superb finish into the far corner: 5-1.

Deep into stoppage time, Go Ahead pulled one back. Substitute Stefan Ingi Sigurdarson saw his effort roll back into play off the inside of both posts, and Mathis Suray was there to finish: 5-2.



