AZ opened the new Europa League season on Wednesday with a narrow defeat to Sunderland. At the Stadium of Light, the English club beat the Dutch cup winners 1-0 thanks to a converted penalty from Enzo Le Fée.

Sunderland, back in Europe for the first time since 1973, started Robin Roefs in goal. Brian Brobbey had to settle for a place on the bench. For AZ, Ayoub Oufkir and Kees Smit returned from injury and came straight into the starting XI at the expense of Calvin Stengs and Dave Kwakman.

In England, AZ made the brighter start. After Le Fée lost possession, Ro-Zangelo Daal went clean through on Roefs. The forward wasted a huge chance, with Roefs saving with his foot.

Mexx Meerdink then headed well over, but Sunderland soon took control. Jari De Busser had to work and kept out efforts from Le Fée, Nordi Mukiele and Kevin Danso.

As half-time neared, Sunderland turned it into a shooting gallery. Le Fée hit the post and the side netting, Trai Hume dragged one just wide, and Danso could not apply the finishing touch to a shot from Granit Xhaka. AZ did well to reach the break without conceding.

After the restart, AZ again began well. Kees Smit shot just wide after a fine move. Sunderland then grabbed the initiative once more. Wilson Isidor sent an effort just wide and De Busser denied Hume.

The opener had been coming, and Sunderland got the perfect chance just after the hour. Weslley Patati fouled Le Fée, the referee pointed to the spot, and Le Fée converted the penalty himself.

AZ pushed for an equaliser and also carved out chances through Daal, Valdemar Byskov and Meerdink. At the other end, substitute Brobbey and Nilson Angulo could not add a second. There were no more goals.