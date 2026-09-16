AZ come up against the very popular Brian Brobbey, who can still improve in one area

AZ open their Europa League campaign away to Sunderland on Wednesday. The English side fell a long way before becoming known mainly for the Netflix series Sunderland 'Til I Die. Now their football is taking centre stage. Voetbalzone spoke ahead of the European cracker with club watcher Philip Smith of the Sunderland Echo about the people's club from north-east England.

By Rian Rosendaal

Popular Dutchmen

Robin Roefs and Brian Brobbey are especially popular with Sunderland supporters, Smith says ahead of the Europa League meeting at the Stadium of Light. ''Roefs played excellently last season and the fans were pleased that he recently signed a new contract. There were fears that his good form would attract the attention of Champions League clubs. He radiates calm and reliability, exactly what every supporter wants from a goalkeeper.''

Smith also has only positive words for Brobbey, who joined from Ajax in 2025 for €20 million. ''Brobbey has grown into a real cult hero among the fans, partly because he scored the winner in stoppage time last season in the away match against arch-rivals Newcastle United. In addition, the supporters greatly appreciate that he is an old-fashioned striker, a type that is only rarely seen in modern football.''

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Brobbey is under contract with Sunderland until 30 June 2029, and Sunderland lost 0-2 at home to reigning champions Arsenal in a turbulent match last Saturday. However, the burly striker could easily leave before then. ''It is possible, because several very big clubs are following his development closely,'' Smith knows. ''Not only in the Premier League, but also during the World Cup. If we look at the step towards becoming an established striker in the Champions League, scoring more often is probably what Brobbey still needs to add to his game. Of course Sunderland need to create more worked chances for him, but this is probably the area in which he can still take another step forward.''

As a promoted side, Sunderland finished last season in an impressive seventh place in the Premier League. That earned them a spot in the league phase of the Europa League. It is an exciting prospect, but the extra fixtures could also become a problem. ''There is both enthusiasm and some concern. The priority clearly lies with finding stability in the Premier League and it is difficult to assess what we can expect in Europe, although English clubs do have an excellent record in these competitions thanks to their financial advantage. I think most supporters would be very satisfied with a mid-table finish in the league and a successful adventure in the Europa League,'' predicts the club watcher of the local newspaper.

Are Sunderland looking forward to AZ?

Right now, attention is on AZ's trip to the Stadium of Light, with the club joint leaders in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie. The game is generating real excitement among The Black Cats, even if it is not Ajax, PSV or Feyenoord making the trip to England. ''Absolutely it is,'' laughs Smith. ''This is Sunderland’s first European match in 53 years. So it is a special evening. Not only for the club but also for the city. There will be a special atmosphere and everyone is hugely looking forward to the match. As for AZ: it is true that most of us do not know a great deal about the club, but there is a lot of respect for their start to the season and for the fact they have much more European experience than Sunderland.''

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Régis Le Bris is the manager tasked with delivering European success this season. The 50-year-old Frenchman arrived at Sunderland in 2024 and had already guided the club to promotion to the Premier League a year later. Their first season back in the top flight was a huge success. Sunderland collected 54 points, their highest Premier League total since 2001. The Stadium of Light also became an almost impregnable fortress, which secured a European ticket. For the fans, the standout moments were the two wins over rivals Newcastle United. Le Bris is therefore held in extremely high regard by supporters of the current number fourteen, Smith also knows.

''Without doubt he is one of Sunderland’s best managers of the modern era. Peter Reid achieved seventh place in the Premier League twice a quarter of a century ago – after promotion. But the gap between the Championship and the Premier League is much bigger nowadays. Le Bris’s achievement last season was therefore astonishing. Most would probably still put Reid at the top of their list, but Le Bris belongs in that same bracket. And if he has another good season, he may even be regarded as the best manager ever,'' Smith too thinks very highly of the French coach.

Dramatic run in England

AZ, incidentally, are chasing their first ever win on English soil on Wednesday. In the past, the Alkmaar side have, among other results, suffered heavy defeats to Arsenal and Manchester United. In 2023, AZ were no match for West Ham United in the semi-finals of the Conference League, with the London club eventually going on to win the competition. Later that year, Aston Villa also proved too strong. In the 2024/25 season, they lost twice to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League. Last season, Leeroy Echteld’s team lost 3-1 to eventual winners Crystal Palace in the Conference League despite a goal from Sven Mijnans, who has since moved to PSV.