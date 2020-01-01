Ayanda Dlamini: AmaZulu appoints former striker as permanent head coach

The Ulundi-born mentor had been in charge of Usuthu on an interim basis but he has now been given the job for the next three season

have officially appointed former striker Ayanda Dlamini as their permanent head coach.

According to the club, Dlamini has signed a three-year deal to continue leading the technical team.

AmaZulu FC are proud to announce the official appointment of Ayanda “Cobra” Dlamini as head coach of the first XI on a 3 year deal#Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/MEH8h7kwGU — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) September 9, 2020

Dlamini was initially asked to step in and take over from Jozef Vukusic in February as the team struggled for positive results.

Prior to working with the first team, the Ulundi-born retired striker was coaching the club's MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) team - the position he held for three years after retiring from professional football in 2017.

His first match as head coach was against in March where he got the better of Ernst Middendorp with AmaZulu walking away 1-0 winners at FNB Stadium.

Dlamini, a former striker with the club, took over the reins on a temporary basis when Jozef Vukusic was suspended in March and led the side in seven matches with some success.

Overall, Dlamini, as interim coach, led Usuthu alongside Moeneeb Josephs in seven league matches.

He won two, drew four and lost one and subsequently helping AmaZulu avoid relegation.

At some point, the Durban-based side was at the bottom of the log but the 10 points the side collected under Dlamini were enough to ensure their safety.

Dlamini's appointment has been hugely welcomed by the majority of Usuthu fans who commended the management for sticking with their former striker.

It is unclear at this stage what Dlamini's mandate for the upcoming campaign is but he will certainly be expected to improve the club's position from last season and keep Usuthu in the .

Now, with this appointment as head coach of AmaZulu, Dlamini is currently the youngest mentor in the South African topflight.

Last season, Rhulani Mokwena was the youngest when he coached and .

As a player, the 35-year-old featured in 166 matches across all competitions.

He scored 34 goals and recorded 21 assists in the process.